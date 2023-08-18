Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt won Best Actress award at the 69th National Awards for her amazing performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. But, she wasn’t the first choice for the movie.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 15:20
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Makeup. Well, Alia’s performance in the movie clearly deserved the National Award, but this award would have been someone else’s as Alia was not the first choice for the film.

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi was Rani Mukerji. The filmmaker worked with the actress in two movies, Black and Saawariya, and Gangubai Kathiawadi could have been their third film together. However, according to the reports, things didn’t work out with Rani, and that’s why the movie was not made with her.

Also Read: Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours

Well, after Rani, SLB was supposed to make the film with Priyanka Chopra. But, once again things didn’t materialised.

SLB was supposed to make a film titled Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. But, the movie was later shelved, and the filmmaker offered Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and well, the rest is history.

When the first teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, many felt that Alia was a miscast. But later, when the trailer was out and the film released, each and everyone praised Alia’s performance in it.

Alia is one of the most successful actresses of this generation. She is not just giving some amazing performances, but the actress is also starring in back-to-back hit films, and post pandemic, while many superstars have given flops, Alia is the only actress whose all the movies have done well.

Also Read: Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt National Award National Awards 2023 69th National Awards Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rani Mukerji Priyanka Chopra Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 15:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel and Sheshmaag to put baalveer’s life in danger
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Vanshaj: Woah! Kartik proposes to Yuvika with an expensive ring
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Interesting! Sanjot explain Aastha’s situation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Oh No! Thieves follow Rajesh, life in danger
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Katha Ankahee: Must Read! Kailash gets emotional during the Roka, a new character makes her entry
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
Myra Sareen
Sexy! These clicks of the actress Myra Sareen are too hot to handle
Gadar
Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection
Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion
Uttam Singh
OMG! Udd JaKale Kaava music composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using his songs without consent
Arjun Kapoor
What! Arjun Kapoor dating Kusha Kapila? Social media influencer reacts to rumors, “pray ki meri mummy na padh le…”