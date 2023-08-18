Did you know? National Award winner Alia Bhatt was not the first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt won five National Awards, Best Actress, Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue, Best Editing, and Best Makeup. Well, Alia’s performance in the movie clearly deserved the National Award, but this award would have been someone else’s as Alia was not the first choice for the film.

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first choice for Gangubai Kathiawadi was Rani Mukerji. The filmmaker worked with the actress in two movies, Black and Saawariya, and Gangubai Kathiawadi could have been their third film together. However, according to the reports, things didn’t work out with Rani, and that’s why the movie was not made with her.

Also Read: Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honours

Well, after Rani, SLB was supposed to make the film with Priyanka Chopra. But, once again things didn’t materialised.

SLB was supposed to make a film titled Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. But, the movie was later shelved, and the filmmaker offered Alia, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and well, the rest is history.

When the first teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, many felt that Alia was a miscast. But later, when the trailer was out and the film released, each and everyone praised Alia’s performance in it.

Alia is one of the most successful actresses of this generation. She is not just giving some amazing performances, but the actress is also starring in back-to-back hit films, and post pandemic, while many superstars have given flops, Alia is the only actress whose all the movies have done well.

Also Read: Must Read! National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, RRR and more films that can be the top contenders for the honors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

