Did You Know! Raj Kapoor: The Original Star Kid Who Redefined Indian Cinema

MUMBAI: Born into the illustrious Kapoor family, Raj Kapoor entered the film industry in the 1940s as the son of Prithviraj Kapoor, a prominent actor of his time. Making his debut at the age of 23, Raj Kapoor quickly established his own production company by the following year. In 1948, he directed the successful film "Aag" under his production banner.

However, it was in 1949 that Raj Kapoor truly soared to prominence with stellar performances in the super-hit movies "Andaz" and "Barsaat." At just 25, these films shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing Indian films of their time and marking the beginning of Raj Kapoor’s illustrious career.

With a filmography boasting five blockbusters, one superhit, and 11 other hits, Raj Kapoor's journey as a lead actor remains unparalleled. He held the record for the highest-grossing Indian film overseas for nearly three decades and is the only Indian actor to have three consecutive highest-grossing films at different times.

Beyond personal achievements, Raj Kapoor played a pivotal role in establishing the Kapoor family’s legacy in Bollywood. His success paved the way for his brothers, Shashi and Shammi Kapoor, to enter the industry. Moreover, his sons, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, found success in their acting careers, followed by the next generation, including Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, all achieving stardom.

In a landscape where the term ‘star kid’ often carries a negative connotation, Raj Kapoor stands as the original and iconic star kid who not only upheld the family’s cinematic tradition but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, solidifying his status as the OG star kid.

