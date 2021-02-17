Did you know Rajkumar Rao was paid THIS amount for his debut movie LSD

MUMBAI: One of the finest gems of Bollywood is actor Rajkumar Rao, there is no doubt that the actor with his amazing skills over time now has garnered a lot of love and appreciation all over the globe, and it won’t be wrong to say that the actor delivers content-driven movies and loved for his versatility with every second movie.

The actor was loved for his acting in movies like Bareilly Ki Barki, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana, Omerta, Trapped, Stree and a few more, be it comedy or intense the actor nails it with perfection. But did you know how much the actor was paid for his debut movie LSD (Love, Sex Aur Dhoka)? For His very first movie, the actor was paid the amount of Rs 10000, the time when he was not known to all and at his struggling days the actor was paid this amount, and with his debut movie, he made his strong mark in Bollywood and later seen defining his versatility.

Indeed this is purely the hard work and dedication of the actor of ruling the hearts of millions with his amazing acting skills and defining versatility over time now, and no doubt the actor is the perfect example of pure talent.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in horror comedy Roohi, and Badhai Do.

