Did you know Ranbir Kapoor baked Alia Bhatt a cake on her birthday this year?

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular and adorable couples in B-town. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film.

They have always been rather private when it comes to indulging in PDA or share a lot of photos, especially given how Ranbir is not on social media in the first place. However, time and again, when the two are spotted together, fans go gushing over these two. Recently, Ranbir and Alia were snapped together along with their dogs and then came all the speculations about the two living together, especially how Alia shared photos of Ranbir's dogs and also gave him the caption courtesy for one of her photos.

While the two have constantly been in the news for different reasons, this time around, there is an update on Alia's recent birthday celebration where she had gone out on a little trip of hers. Soon after, there were all these speculations about Ranbir not being a part of the actress' birthday celebrations at all. However, as it turns out, Ranbir wasn't just a part of the birthday celebrations, but he also baked Alia a cake on her birthday this year. It was during Chef Harsh's Instagram live session that this secret was revealed.

It was last year that Alia had baked a cake for her beau on his birthday and in fact, a video hers, while she was at it, went viral on the internet almost as soon as she shared it. Time and again, there have been rumors about Alia and Ranbir's breakup, however, Alia's recent spottings and social media photos bear testimony to the fact that all is well between the two.

