Did you know Rishi Kapoor had romanced 49 actresses?

MUMBAI: The entire nation is heart-broken with Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise yesterday morning at Mumbai's Reliance hospital. The actor was cremated and his last rites were attended by a few family members and close friends.

Rishi Kapoor will always be remembered for his charming personality and his style of acting was very different from that of other actors.

The veteran star had a flourishing career of almost four decades and gave several blockbusters. Rishi did many movies as a solo lead star and several multi-starrer flicks as well.

So, here's an interesting thing all his fans need to know about Rishi Kapoor and his films. Well, the actor romanced several beauties in many films. But do you know how many actresses did Rishi romance in his career? The list is so big that you will be stunned.

From romancing yesteryear's actress and his wife Neetu Singh in several movies to romancing Bollywood beauties like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, Rishi had starred opposite a whopping 49 Bollywood actresses in his long career span.

The names include Juhi Chawla, Simi Garewal, Dimple Kapadia, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Moushmi Chatterjee, Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Kajal Kiran, among others. Even though the list continues, the viewers loved most of his pairing with these actresses in his films.

The ace star's charisma is simply unmatchable and he used to light up the screen with his presence.

Bollywood will always miss his presence in movies!

