Did you know Rishi Kapoor once slapped his son Ranbir Kapoor?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood actors. He is known for his acting talent and has a huge fan following.

The actor now shares a great bond with his father and actor Rishi Kapoor. However, in the past, the father-son duo's relationship wasn't very smooth. Often Rishi Kapoor has spoken about how his anger affected his relationship with his son. Even Ranbir Kapoor in many interviews has revealed that as a child, he used to be petrified of his father. An old interview of Ranbir talking about his dad has gone viral as he revealed that Rishi Kapoor once slapped him for wearing shoes in the Puja area.

The story has it that there was some puja happening in Rishi Kapoor's home. Ranbir was only 12-years-old then and he did not know that one should not wear shoes in the puja area. So he stepped in wearing his shoes and Rishi Kapoor lost his calm. He slapped him hard.

Speaking about Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor's bond, it was back in 2015 that the veteran star had spoken about his strained relationship with his son. To Mumbai Mirror, he had quoted, "He’s a great son, he listens to me but I don’t interfere in his career because my career is mine and his is his. I know I’ve screwed up my relationship with Ranbir even though my wife kept telling me about what I was doing. It’s now too late to change it; both of us will not be able to adjust to the change. It’s like there’s this glass wall, we can see each other, we can talk, but that’s it. He doesn’t live with us anymore, which is also a very big setback to Neetu and me."

However, this strained relationship saw a drastic change when Rishi Kapoor moved to New York for his treatment for cancer. Ranbir Kapoor was by his father throughout and it gave them the time to connect as father and son.