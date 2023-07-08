Did you know Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has an Anupamaa connection?

MUMBAI:Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing very well at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, but even the supporting actors have strong characters to play.

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays the role of Rani’s father in it, and his portion about being a Kathak dancer is one of the highlights of the film. Also, his Kathak dance sequence with Ranveer has become the talk of the town.

Tota is a very well-known face in Bengali films and TV shows. The actor has also done a few Hindi films like Kahaani 2, Indu Sarkar, and others. But, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he has surely left a mark among the Hindi film audiences.

But, did you know that Tota has a connection with Rupali Ganguly’s popular show Anupamaa?

So, Anupamaa is based on a Bengali show titled Sreemoyee which starred Indrani Haldar in the lead role. In the Hindi show, we have Gaurav Khanna playing the role of Anuj, and this role in the Bengali show was played by Tota. Yes, you read it right! Tota played the role of Rohit Sen, Sreemoyee’s college lover, and her second husband.

Now, isn’t that interesting?

