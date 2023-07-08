Did you know Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has an Anupamaa connection?

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays the role of Rani’s father in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor has a connection with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. Read on to know more…
Tota Roy

MUMBAI:Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing very well at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, but even the supporting actors have strong characters to play.

Tota Roy Chowdhury plays the role of Rani’s father in it, and his portion about being a Kathak dancer is one of the highlights of the film. Also, his Kathak dance sequence with Ranveer has become the talk of the town.

Also Read: Wow! Anjali Anand reveals what Jaya Bachchan was like on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls her 'mastikhor'

Tota is a very well-known face in Bengali films and TV shows. The actor has also done a few Hindi films like Kahaani 2, Indu Sarkar, and others. But, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he has surely left a mark among the Hindi film audiences.

But, did you know that Tota has a connection with Rupali Ganguly’s popular show Anupamaa?

So, Anupamaa is based on a Bengali show titled Sreemoyee which starred Indrani Haldar in the lead role. In the Hindi show, we have Gaurav Khanna playing the role of Anuj, and this role in the Bengali show was played by Tota. Yes, you read it right! Tota played the role of Rohit Sen, Sreemoyee’s college lover, and her second husband.

Now, isn’t that interesting?

What do you have to say about Tota’s performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know in the comments below…

Also Read: Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, "I didn't have any qualms about that"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

 
