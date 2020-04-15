News

Did you know Salman Khan was skeptical about Tere Naam?

Salman Khan was seen opposite Bhumika Chawla in romantic film Tere Naam. However, he was skeptical about the film. Read on to know the reason.

TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 02:33 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is one of the most popular and adorable film stars, has acted in many romantic films and Tere Naam is one of them. The film stars the actor opposite Bhumika Chawla. 

However, Salman was skeptical about Tere Naam and thought they were sending wrong message to youth. In an interview recently, Tere Naam director Satish Kaushik revealed Salman was sceptical about the film as he though the script would have a wrong influence on the youth in the country. 

When asked if amidst a collective cultural awakening of sorts, after the backlash that Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Kabir Singh faced, would a film like Tere Naam make it big? Speaking with BollywoodLife, during an Instagram live, director Satish Kaushik said, “Yes, there are quite a few similarities between Tere Naam and Kabir Singh, especially the way, the hero pursues the girl and some other aspects." The Tere Naam director further explained, "In fact, you wouldn't believe that while shooting the movie, Salman had told me that it would work with the audience, but we're sending a wrong message to the youth," and explained how the star was sceptical about the film sending out a wrong message to the youth. 

Credits: BollywoodLife, SpotboyE.com

Tags Salman Khan Tere Naam Bhumika Chawla Satish Kaushik Kabir Singh Dabangg 3 Bajrangi Bhaijaan TellyChakkar
