Did you know? Salman Khan's Sultan was originally titled Dangal

Salman Khan’s Sultan was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2016. The movie started Salman and Anushka Sharma in lead roles and was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

It was for this particular movie that Salman Khan had put on weight so that he would look perfect for the role. The film at that time had grabbed the headlines, as in the very same year, Aamir Khan was coming up with his movie Dangal, which was based on wrestling.

Did you’ll know that Sultan was not the original title for the movie. Apparently, the movie was supposed to be titled Dangal but since the name was already taken by Aamir Khan, the makers of the movie decided to change the title to Sultan.

Well, nevertheless, both the movies were huge hits at the box office and were loved by one and all.