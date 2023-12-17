Did You Know! Shah Rukh Khan's Strategic Move: Convinced Rakesh Roshan for King Uncle Role, Secured Three-Film Deal

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's journey to Bollywood stardom took an unexpected turn in the early days of his career when he astutely convinced veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan to choose him over Salman Khan for the role in the film King Uncle. This not only marked the beginning of SRK's collaboration with Roshan but also led to an impressive three-film deal with Roshan's renowned production company, Filmkraft.

The revelation of this intriguing tale came from producer Vivek Vaswani, a close confidante of Shah Rukh Khan, during a recent interview. According to Vaswani, Shah Rukh's profound understanding of the cinematic landscape left Rakesh Roshan astonished, setting the stage for the budding actor to land a pivotal role in King Uncle, where Jackie Shroff played the lead.

Vivek Vaswani recounted the backstory of how he facilitated a meeting between Shah Rukh Khan and Rakesh Roshan. Recognizing an uncast role in King Uncle for Jackie Shroff's brother, Vaswani suggested SRK for the part. When Roshan directly questioned why he should cast Shah Rukh, Vaswani recalled coaching the actor and witnessing him eloquently present his case with industry insights and undeniable charm.

The role initially considered for Salman Khan surprised Roshan, who had already sold the film. Vivek explained that casting Salman with a higher fee wouldn't impact the film's cost, and selecting SRK at a more reasonable rate wouldn't diminish its financial prospects. Impressed by Shah Rukh's industry-savvy approach, Roshan not only cast him in King Uncle but also committed to a three-film deal.

This partnership extended beyond King Uncle, with Shah Rukh Khan featuring in Rakesh Roshan's subsequent films, namely Karan Arjun and Koyla, solidifying their successful collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood icon, continues to make waves in the industry. His upcoming film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is eagerly anticipated by fans. Scheduled for release on December 21, 2023, Dunki explores the aspirations of a group of friends looking to move overseas, with SRK's character, Hardy, playing a crucial role in their journey.

