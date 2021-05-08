Did you know? Shahid Kapoor smoked 20 cigarettes every day for Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: One of Shahid Kapoor's best performances is in the movie Kabir Singh. This romantic drama, which was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, also had Kiara Advani in the lead. Shahid's performance was highly appreciated in the movie and garnered a lot of love from the fans.

For all the Kabir Singh and Shahid Kapoor fans, here is some interesting trivia. Did you know that Shahid, who never smokes, smoked 20 cigarettes every day for his character Kabir Singh in the movie, which was not easy for him. Moreover, he doesn't endorse smoking. The actor also took extra precautions around his children by showering two hours before meeting them after the shooting process.

Well, indeed, it is the hard work and dedication of the actor towards his work which made him shine bright in the movie. His performance was phenomenal, and we can't imagine anyone else doing this role.

Released in the year 2019, Kabir Singh was jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishna Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which was released in the year 2017.

