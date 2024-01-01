Did You Know! Sholay's Gabbar Singh: The Iconic Villain Who Turned Down the Role Before Amjad Khan

Before Amjad Khan immortalized the role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay, the iconic villain Ranjeet was considered for the part.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 23:00
MUMBAI: The cinematic history of Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, took an interesting turn in the casting of the legendary antagonist, Gabbar Singh. While Amjad Khan is eternally associated with the role, it's fascinating to learn that before him, not only Danny Denzongpa but also the renowned villain Ranjeet was considered for the part.

In a recent revelation, veteran actor Ranjeet shared insights into the behind-the-scenes story of Sholay's casting during an interview with Radio Nasha. According to Ranjeet, after Danny Denzongpa was unable to commit to Sholay due to his engagement with Feroz Khan's Dharmatma, the filmmakers approached him for the role of Gabbar Singh.

However, Ranjeet, guided by a sense of friendship and loyalty, chose to decline the coveted role. He explained that his close bond with Danny Denzongpa influenced his decision, stating, "Danny ka ghar mein aana jana hai (Danny comes to my house), so I won’t be able to do this film because he is my friend."

Ranjeet further revealed that he proposed a condition to the filmmakers. He expressed his willingness to take on the role only if Danny Denzongpa willingly stepped aside. Ranjeet wanted to discuss the matter with Danny and proceed accordingly. However, due to the time constraints and the involvement of prominent stars in the film, the production team couldn't wait, leading to the eventual casting of Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh.

The decision shaped the cinematic landscape, making Amjad Khan's portrayal of Gabbar Singh an iconic and unforgettable character in Indian cinema. Ranjeet's anecdote adds another layer of intrigue to the making of Sholay, showcasing the camaraderie and professional ethics prevalent among actors during that era.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 23:00

