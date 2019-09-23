DID you know Shraddha Kapoor was offered this Yash Raj movie? She refused!

MUMBAI: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She debuted in the year 2014 with Teen Pati but didn’t have a great start until she singed Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, which made her a household name and gave her a massive fan following.



The actress had signed a three-film contract with Yash Raj, which she broke mid-way. She had a huge showdown with producer Aditya Chopra and never signed a Yash Raj film since.



Recently, when she was offered Katrina’s role in Thugs of Hindostan, she turned it down owing to the fact that she didn’t have much to do in the movie. It was a smart move, as the movie was a big disaster and was not appreciated by the audience and critics.



Well, kudos to Shraddha for saying a no toa Yash Raj movie with two legends, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.