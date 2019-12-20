Did you know SRK and Big B used to rehearse for 'Bole Chudiyan' dance steps secretly?

MUMBAI: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 18 years.The film did well at the box office when it had released. And now the fans flooded social media with the hashtag #18YearsOfK3G. The Karan Johar directorial which also starred the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor has gone down in the history of Hindi cinema as one of the evergreen films to watch. But did you know that SRK and Big B gelled up quite well on the sets of the film?Yes, the maestro's of Bollywood even used to rehearse together to perfect their dancing skills but secretly. SRK had once revealed that he and Big B were seeing Hrithik rehearse for the song 'Bole Chudiyan' and looking at him move made them feel the need to pull up their socks. So the duo had decided to rehearse for the song secretly but SRK also ended up admitting that it was only Hrithik, who was actually doing the right moves.Credit: Times Of India