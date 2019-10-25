Did you know SRK told Gauri's parents he's a Hindu while proposing for marriage?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot on 25 October 1991, set major relationship goals for their fans and admirers. The two have completed 28 years of marriage today.

Today, they are one of the most loved couples; however, the journey has not been easy. Shah Rukh belonged to a Muslim family and Gauri Khan to a Hindu Brahmin family, the parents of the star wife would never agree to their marriage. As Gauri Khan was a pure vegetarian and the DDLJ star was struggling his best to work in films, the couple faced a lot until they finally married each other.

As the couple was facing a lot of trouble, they had to struggle a lot to finally get along. For a span of five years, SRK posed as a Hindu boy and changed his name to impress Gauri’s parents to ask her hand in marriage. Finally, as we all know, all worked well and the couple finally tied the knot in 1991.

Interesting, isn’t it?