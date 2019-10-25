News

Did you know SRK told Gauri's parents he's a Hindu while proposing for marriage?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 08:14 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot on 25 October 1991, set major relationship goals for their fans and admirers. The two have completed 28 years of marriage today.

Today, they are one of the most loved couples; however, the journey has not been easy. Shah Rukh belonged to a Muslim family and Gauri Khan to a Hindu Brahmin family, the parents of the star wife would never agree to their marriage. As Gauri Khan was a pure vegetarian and the DDLJ star was struggling his best to work in films, the couple faced a lot until they finally married each other.

As the couple was facing a lot of trouble, they had to struggle a lot to finally get along. For a span of five years, SRK posed as a Hindu boy and changed his name to impress Gauri’s parents to ask her hand in marriage. Finally, as we all know, all worked well and the couple finally tied the knot in 1991.

Interesting, isn’t it? 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, celebrity couples, Muslim family, Hindu Family, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get into a major fight over food
BB13 Day 26 | Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra get... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
25 Oct 2019 08:28 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
Sonakshi to get kidnapped in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aly Goni
Aly Goni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shaminn
Shaminn
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

past seven days