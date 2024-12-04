Did You Know! The Enigmatic Journey of Vinod Mehra: Bollywood Heartthrob, Affairs, and a Tragic End

MUMBAI: Vinod Mehra's journey in Bollywood was nothing short of a rollercoaster, filled with success on screen but overshadowed by personal struggles. Beginning his acting career at the age of 10, he quickly became a prominent hero, sharing the spotlight with leading actors of his time. Despite his undeniable talent and charm, Mehra did not receive the recognition he deserved.

His personal life was marked by complexities, including multiple marriages and high-profile affairs. The actor's name was often linked with Rekha, and although rumours circulated about their marriage, neither of them openly addressed the speculation. Mehra's first marriage, with Meena Broca, was arranged with his mother's consent, but it ended in separation.

Subsequently, Vinod Mehra found love in the arms of actress Bindiya Goswami, sparking rumours of their marriage. However, their relationship faced challenges, leading to a breakup after a fight with his second wife. Undeterred, Mehra entered a third marriage, tying the knot with a woman named Kiran. Unfortunately, this union, too, was short-lived.

Despite his struggles, Vinod Mehra left an indelible mark on the silver screen, starring in iconic films like 'Amar Prem,' where he portrayed Sharmila Tagore's onscreen son. His character in the 1972 hit film, directed by Shakti Samanta and also starring Rajesh Khanna, resonated with audiences.

The actor's life came to a tragic end on October 30, 1990, when he succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 45. Vinod Mehra's legacy lives on through his memorable roles and the enduring stories of his tumultuous personal life, making him a fascinating figure in Bollywood history.

Credit: DNA