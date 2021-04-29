Did you know? The scripts of these Katrina Kaif movies are kept in the Oscar library

MUMBAI: One of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is also called the Barbie Doll of Bollywood. She has proved her versatility in different movies and is loved by fans across the globe.

But did you know that the scripts of a few movies of the actress are still kept in the Oscar library.

Have a look.

1. Rajneeti

Released in the year 2010, Rajneeti, directed by Prakash Jha, was a multistarrer political thriller that was loved by fans. Katrina Kaif was appreciated in her never seen before avatar. The script of this movie is still kept in the Oscar library

ALSO READ - (Babil on 'baba' Irrfan: Nobody can ever replace him)

2. Yuvraaj

Another movie starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan titled Yuvraaj released in the year 2008. Directed by Subhash Ghai, it was known for its romance and music. The script is preserved in the Oscar library.

3. Namaste London

The next one in the list is one of the most loved movies of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Namastey London which was released in the year 2007 was loved. The chemistry between the leads was very well appreciated. The script of Namastey London is kept in the Oscar library.

Well, Kat is truly the queen of Bollywood.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - (THIS is HOW Hrithik Roshan influenced Poonam Dhillon's son Anmol Thakeria to take up acting, READ)