Did you know the top 3 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan starred THIS actress as the female lead?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in the Indian film industry. He has been a part of many successful films, and though his few films didn’t do well at the box office, he was back with a bang earlier this year with Pathaan. Now, he is gearing up for the release of Jawan which will hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Well, Pathaan is SRK’s highest grossing film till now. The film, which collected Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office in India, starred Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Well, it looks like the actress is a lucky charm for Shah Rukh Khan as the top 3 highest grossing films of the actor starred her in it.

Pathaan is his highest grossing film, at number 2 is Chennai Express with a collection of Rs. 227.13 crore, and at the third spot we have Happy New Year with the collection of Rs. 203 crore. All three films featured Deepika as the female lead.

Now, Jawan also has Deepika Padukone in a cameo, and we won’t be surprised if it also becomes one of the highest-grossing films of SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan was the one who launched Deepika in the industry with Om Shanti Om. Their pairing is loved by one and all. So, it will be interesting to watch them again on the big screens in Jawan.

