Did you know the top 3 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan starred THIS actress as the female lead?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars we have in the industry, and did you know his top 3 highest grossing films starred the same actress?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 06:45
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in the Indian film industry. He has been a part of many successful films, and though his few films didn’t do well at the box office, he was back with a bang earlier this year with Pathaan. Now, he is gearing up for the release of Jawan which will hit the big screens on 7th September 2023.

Well, Pathaan is SRK’s highest grossing film till now. The film, which collected Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office in India, starred Deepika Padukone as the female lead. Well, it looks like the actress is a lucky charm for Shah Rukh Khan as the top 3 highest grossing films of the actor starred her in it.

Also Read:Interesting! Here’s all you need to know about the ‘6 girls’ in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Pathaan is his highest grossing film, at number 2 is Chennai Express with a collection of Rs. 227.13 crore, and at the third spot we have Happy New Year with the collection of Rs. 203 crore. All three films featured Deepika as the female lead.

Now, Jawan also has Deepika Padukone in a cameo, and we won’t be surprised if it also becomes one of the highest-grossing films of SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan was the one who launched Deepika in the industry with Om Shanti Om. Their pairing is loved by one and all. So, it will be interesting to watch them again on the big screens in Jawan.

Also Read:What! A 38-year-old Ridhi Dogra plays a mother to a 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Pathaan Chennai Express Happy New Year JAWAN Atlee Nayanthara Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titlie: Shocking! Maina’s own trap backfires leaving Dadaji in danger
MUMBAI: Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Twist! Sahiba to leave Angad and the Brar Mansion
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Did you know the top 3 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan starred THIS actress as the female lead?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars we have in the Indian film industry. He has been a part of many...
Must Read! Box Office Analysis: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2; sequels that ruled at the box office in August
MUMBAI: The month of August has come to an end. In August, five films were released in theatres, Gadar 2, OMG 2,...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Amazing! Abhimanyu and Akshara turn ideal parents to Abhir
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Anupamaa: High drama! Anuj’s Harsh Decision against Adhik
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Did you know the top 3 highest grossing films of Shah Rukh Khan starred THIS actress as the female lead?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gadar
Must Read! Box Office Analysis: Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2 and OMG 2; sequels that ruled at the box office in August
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Johnny
Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens troll actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager
Rajkummar
Incredible! Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, the most compelling and remarkable performances by the actor, proving his versatility