Did You Know?: Urvashi Rautela was a NATIONAL LEVEL BASKETBALL player?

MUMBAI: Having hailed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Urvashi Rautela has worked hard and earned a good name and standing in the world of glitz and glam.

It definitely is not an easy road to attain fame specially if one doesn't have a film family background. Always fascinated with the glam world, Urvashi began participating in beauty contests since her school days. At age 15, she was named Miss Teen 2009. In 2013, Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with the Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab The Great. Though the film did not do wonders at the Box Office, Urvashi managed to grab eyeballs for her role. The actress was cast opposite Pulkit Samrat as the second female lead in film Sanam Re, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Later, Urvashi Rautela was seen as a glamorous ghost in the adult comedy Great Grand Masti.

If this was not enough, her sweltering moves in the song Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana sent the internet into a tizzy, in 2017!

But did you know that the actress is also a national level basketball player?

Yes, Urvashi is good at the sport and has represented the country too!

That's indeed quite an achievement.

Whatsay?