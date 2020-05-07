News

Did You Know?: Urvashi Rautela was a NATIONAL LEVEL BASKETBALL player?

That's quite an achievement...

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
07 May 2020 11:08 AM

MUMBAI: Having hailed from  Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Urvashi Rautela has worked hard and earned a good name and standing in the world of glitz and glam.

It definitely is not an easy road to attain fame specially if one doesn't have a film family background. Always fascinated with the glam world, Urvashi began participating in beauty contests since her school days. At age 15, she was named Miss Teen 2009. In 2013, Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut with the Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab The Great. Though the film did not do wonders at the Box Office, Urvashi managed to grab eyeballs for her role. The actress was cast opposite Pulkit Samrat as the second female lead in film Sanam Re, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Later, Urvashi Rautela was seen as a glamorous ghost in the adult comedy Great Grand Masti.

If this was not enough, her sweltering moves in the song Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana sent the internet into a tizzy, in 2017!

But did you know that the actress is also a national level basketball player?

Yes, Urvashi is good at the sport and has represented the country too!

That's indeed quite an achievement.

Whatsay?

Tags Urvashi Rautela Sunny Deol Singh Saab The Great Pulkit Samrat Sanam Re Divya Khosla Kumar Great Grand Masti Saara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here