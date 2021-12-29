Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal was approached to play ‘THIS’ role in Rnaveer Singh’s ‘83’!

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine as he recently got married to Katrina Kaif and has been celebrating his marriage.

On the professional front, in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, Vicky will be seen essaying the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His first look from the film had received positive reviews. He is currently shooting with Sara Ali Khan. Although, it is yet to be known which film he is shooting for as the duo is cast together in two films - 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Besides, he also has 'Sam Bahadur', 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Takht' in his pipeline.

But did you know Vicky was considered for cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's role in Kabir Khan's '83'? ETimes has learnt that the 'Raazi' actor did audition for the role, and director Kabir Khan was very keen on him playing the role.

"The audition happened before 'Raazi' released and became hit, after which he preferred to opt-out of the project as he didn't want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath's role," informs a source.

Saqib Salem was later cast for the role and he played Mohinder Amarnath in '83' that released in theatres on December 24.

