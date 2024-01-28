Did You Know! When Katrina Kaif Abruptly Asked Ranbir Kapoor if He's Drunk: Unraveling the Press Conference Episode

MUMBAI: In a throwback to the aftermath of their breakup seven years ago, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor found themselves promoting their last film together, Jagga Jasoos. The press conference during this period became a memorable episode, marked by tension and cold vibes between the once-couple.

The press conference atmosphere was palpably strained as Katrina Kaif, still reeling from the breakup, appeared visibly miffed with Ranbir Kapoor. The professional facade they maintained did little to conceal the underlying discomfort. One notable incident during the press conference saw Katrina snapping at Ranbir, questioning if he was drunk, leaving the Animal actor stunned.

Witnesses of the event could sense the tension in the air as Katrina Kaif refrained from speaking favourably about Ranbir. The exchange between them was minimal, and attempts to avoid conversation were evident. However, when questioned about their dancing skills, Ranbir praised Katrina as one of the best dancers in the industry. Katrina, in a seemingly dismissive tone, responded with a simple "Woh toh hai."

Ranbir, attempting to lighten the mood, playfully remarked that Katrina hadn't shown any greatness in dancing, given that he was the one who had taught her all the dancing skills, including facial expressions. In response, Katrina abruptly asked, "Tu peeke aaya hai kya?" (Have you come here after drinking?). Ranbir, known for his wit, humorously replied that it was actually Aamir Khan in PK who did that. The exchange showcased the strained dynamics between the two actors at the time.

Fast forward seven years, and the atmosphere has evolved. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, now cordial with each other, recently attended the Ram Mandir inauguration together with their respective partners, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Despite their history, Ranbir and Katrina have moved on, maintaining a friendly relationship in the present day.

Credit: Bollywood Life



