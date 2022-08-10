“Didn't expect this from you Alia Bhatt,” say netizens as they troll Alia Bhatt about her latest outfit and This gesture

Actress Alia Bhatt is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video and her gesture. Check out the comments below.
“Didn't expect this from you Alia Bhatt” netizens trolls Alia Bhatt as she throws her dress sideways to show her legs

MUMBAI :Actress Alia Bhatt has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them not only with her amazing contribution but also with her fashion and fitness. 

No doubt actress Alia Bhatt is one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry. Indeed the fans always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.

Alia and Ranbir recently became parents to Raha and Alia seem to be having the goergeous mommy glow that comes with the happiness of embracing motherhood.

Having said that, this latest video of actress Alia Bhatt is grabbing the attention of the fans where she was seen attending an award function. 

The actress is looking supremely hot and cute but this one gesture of hers has drawn the attention of the fans and have invited a few negative comments. 

ALSO READ- Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Know the real story on which Rani Mukerji starrer is based on

As we can see in the video actress Alia Bhatt tried to put her dress sideways and put her leg forward, well this has attracted few negative comments. 

Many people are saying that they did not expect this from Alia Bhatt, an A list actress; whereas many people are saying there why the actor can be natural and not show her legs in such a manner.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for actress Alia Bhatt on this video? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ –Suniel Shetty spills the beans about his first meeting with son-in-law K.L. Rahul

