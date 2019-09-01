News

Digital space has ushered golden age of showbiz: Neil Bhoopalam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 02:45 PM

"Lust Stories" star Neil Bhoopalam feels the digital space has taken every one into the golden age of show business.

The actor, who is excited to play a negative role for the first time in "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2", asserted that he doesn't pick projects based on mediums. 

"Formats don't hold me back -- be it film, theatre, TV or OTT. The digital space has moved us into the golden age of show business. And as far as playing a negative role, what can I say... It's good to be bad," Neil said.

In "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2", Neil will be seen as a boss of MTMC Advertising Agency. Directed by N. Padmakumar, the show will touch upon various emotions such as interpersonal rivalry, friendship, love, betrayal and extra-marital affairs in the office space. It will start streaming from September 6. 

Source: IANS


Tags > Digital Space, ushered, golden age of showbiz, Neil Bhoopalam, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Chhichhore'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sharp shooting is an...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Sonchiriya'...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Inaaya crazy about...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Got Aditya Chopra's...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    More kids should be...

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego clashes, and more
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths about MTV Ace of Space 2
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days