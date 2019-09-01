Digital space has ushered golden age of showbiz: Neil Bhoopalam

"Lust Stories" star Neil Bhoopalam feels the digital space has taken every one into the golden age of show business.

The actor, who is excited to play a negative role for the first time in "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2", asserted that he doesn't pick projects based on mediums.

"Formats don't hold me back -- be it film, theatre, TV or OTT. The digital space has moved us into the golden age of show business. And as far as playing a negative role, what can I say... It's good to be bad," Neil said.

In "Kiska Hoga Thinkistan Season 2", Neil will be seen as a boss of MTMC Advertising Agency. Directed by N. Padmakumar, the show will touch upon various emotions such as interpersonal rivalry, friendship, love, betrayal and extra-marital affairs in the office space. It will start streaming from September 6.

Source: IANS



