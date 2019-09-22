Dilip Sood Films holds a special screening of Award-Winning Horror Psychological Thriller movie Chhe-6

Mumbai: Dilip Sood Films’ maiden horror psychological thriller movie Chhe-6” is a showcase about the reality of adventure of six youngsters and how a certain incident that they experience which change their lives forever.

A special screening of the Horror movie Chhe(6) which has won several awards at international film festivals was held in Suburbs. The guest list had eminent media personalities, along with Director Dilip Sood, Actors from the movie Suzzana Mukherji, Puneet Channa and Bollywood actor Sonam Arora amongst others.

Those six didn’t believe in the legends... The legends those were there from centuries… and for a reason. What if you start seeing what lies behind those dark scary walls? How you wish you never saw it. That’s exactly what happened when six friends planned a trip to the most haunted place to experience an adventure of their lifetime. Just then, slowly one by one they found themselves taken over by the evil. And soon they could not tell the difference between a friend and a foe. 6 friends trapped inside a haunted fort, and all they had to do was to survive till 6 in the morning... by the sunrise.. Will they make it?

Chhe (6) is a Horror Psychological Thriller, that is about how an adventure goes horribly wrong and creates a massive impact on the youngsters. It centers on the protagonist 6 youngsters who travel between the time periods of 6’o clock. The lead characters are played by Suzanne Mukherji, Puneet Channa, Adeel Chaudhry, Herry Tangri, Annie Sekhon, and Debonita Sur. It is Directed & Produced by Dilip Sood. Chhe (6) is 1 hour 44 mins horror thriller that leaves the viewer shocked and mystified.



The idea behind the story is to explore the possibility of what would happen if we could experience adventure realities in one lifetime.