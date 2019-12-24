Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for Abhishek Sharma’s Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

MUMBAI: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

They will be seen in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh. Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. 'The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones,' said Sharma.

Sharma says with awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, he is sure he will be able to create an entertaining narrative for the family audience. He is also proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios first in-house production.

It's a start-to-finish schedule and the shoot starts on January 6 till mid-March, and the fim will release before year-end. Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios, shared, 'It’s a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month.'