Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy

MUMBAI: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".



They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.



"'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones," said Sharma.



"With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end," he added.



Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, shared, "It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month."

Source: IANS