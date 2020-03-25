News

Diljit hilariously requests people to stop posting workout videos amid COVID-19

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 07:33 PM

MUMBAI:  It seems singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of seeing people's workout videos and pictures amid coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram account and posted a picture in which we can see him holding a placard that reads, "stop posting your home workouts."

Taking a hilarious dig, Diljit also asked people to "khao piyo aish karo mitro ( eat, drink and have fun)".

"Workout kisey nu dikhayeo na...te nede kise de jayio na ( Don't show your workout to others and don't go close to someone)," he added.

Agreeing to him, actor Ravi Dubey commented: "sahi baat."

Actor Karan Tacker wrote: "haha legit."

On the work front, Diljit, who was last seen in "Good Newwz", will be next seen in "Jodi".

SOURCE: IANS 

 

Tags Diljit Dosanjh COVID-19 GOOD NEWWZ Ravi Dubey Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here