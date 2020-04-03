'Dill diyan gallan' singer Neha Bhasin: I have been shamed for my costumes

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Bhasin, who is best known for her tracks "Nai jana" and "Dill diyan gallan", has opened up about the days when she was slammed by people for talking about butt in her song "Apple bottoms".

"Another #throwbackthursday 2010 My album Tabaah, song #Applebottoms Gosh itni galiaan aur gandhi baatein mere baare mein hui thi because I made a song about my butt.

"Today all rappers are talking about our whole body and people are loving it," she wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, singer Meiyang Chang spoke about the hypocritical nature of people.

He commented: "You have made quite a point. Songs and videos objectifying/appreciating the female form have been lauded for decades. And when a woman decides to celebrate herself, it becomes cheap. Double standards and how!"

Responding to Meiyang's comment, Neha shared her scary experiences of getting shamed by people for costumes.

"I can write a book on my experiences that scared me for years....But I did learn with time I have to look ahead and be unapologetic. Growing up has its plus points. I teach my nieces to be strong ....We don't instill gender awkwardness in them.

"I have been taken off stages for my costumes and shamed for it. And it was acceptable even six years back," Neha added.