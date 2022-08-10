Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who shot to fame at the age of 14 with her movie, 'Bobby', is creating headlines these days for the web series 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' in which she is sharing screen space with emerging faces of the entertainment industry including Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar.
She shared her working experience with the young actors and being part of the web show.

Talking about her experience, Dimple said: "Working with Radhika, Isha and Angira was an absolute joy. The independence and the sense of responsibility that comes with this new generation makes me really happy and assured that the next generation of actors will carry on the legacy of Hindi cinema."

The 65-year-old actress has given a number of hits such as 'Saagar', 'Rudaali', 'Gardish', 'Lekin..', 'Kaash', 'Prahaar', 'Narsimha', 'Hum Kaun Hai', among others. She also played character and supporting roles in many projects. She received several awards for her performances in movies like 'Krantiveer', 'Luck By Chance', 'Finding Fanny', and many more.

While sharing her working experience with the new generation of actors and doing action scenes, she added: "These three young actresses are incredibly talented and passionate about their work, and I couldn't have asked for better co-stars."

"Some of the scenes were full of action and we really depended on each other for both moral and physical support as it demanded a lot from us. There were a wide range of emotions we had to go through right from doing action sequences to high octane drama and together, we did it all," she concluded.

Produced by Maddock Films, the series is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles along with Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra.

'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' releases on May 5 on Disney+ Hotstar.

SOURCE: IANS

