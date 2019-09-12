News

Dimple Kapadia redefines aging in new pic

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has redefined aging in a stunning new photograph.

The 62-year-old star's recent photoraph clicked by the paparazzi during an outing took the social media by storm as she looked ravishing in an all-black look.

Sporting a black sweatshirt and ripped jeans, Dimple effortlessly flaunted her silvery brownish long tresses.

Launched by Raj Kapoor, Dimple then all of 16, played the title role in the epic teen romance "Bobby" in 1973. In that same year she married superstar Rajesh Khanna and retired from acting.

Kapadia returned to films in 1984, following her separation. She was seen in films like "Saagar", "Kaash", "Drishti", "Lekin..." and "Rudaali". She played a minor part in "Dil Chahta Hai" and was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production "Leela".

The veteran star, who is the mother of actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, will soon be seen in Homi Adajania's "Angrezi Medium" and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet".

Source: IANS

