Dinesh Vijan to adapt 'Vichhoda' by Harinder Sikka, writer behind 'Raazi'

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as 'Stree', 'Hindi Medium', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Badlapur', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Cocktail', has announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned-bestselling author Harinder Sikka.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 12:15
movie_image: 
Dinesh Vijan to adapt 'Vichhoda' by Harinder Sikka, writer behind 'Raazi'

MUMBAI :Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as 'Stree', 'Hindi Medium', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Badlapur', 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Cocktail', has announced a partnership with Indian Navy officer-turned-bestselling author Harinder Sikka.

The company has acquired the rights to adapt Sikka's post-Partition separation novel 'Vichhoda: In the Shadow of Longing' into a feature film.

Starting in 1950, against the backdrop of the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, it is the story of Bibi Amrit Kaur, whose life, as the book's blurb states, has been literally torn apart by the 1947 riots.

"She's now in a different country with a different identity. She accepts this new life gracefully and begins a new chapter. She gets married and has two children. Life, however, has something else in store for her. It breaks her apart. Again," says the book's blurb.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films the production house behind such critically acclaimed films as 'Stree' 'Hindi Medium' 'Luka Chuppi' 'Badlapur' 'Love Aaj Kal' and 'Cocktail' Nehru-Liaquat Pact 'Vichhoda Harinder Sikka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King...
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
MUMBAI :Actor Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules"...
Recent Stories
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Dinesh Vijan praises Sachin-Jigar for their compositions in 'Bhediya'
Dinesh Vijan praises Sachin-Jigar for their compositions in 'Bhediya'
The Forgotten Army, The Family Man, Fauji…6 intriguing titles that will rekindle your passion for India
Special screening of Tanhaji held by Ajay Devgn for Indian service chiefs
'Raazi' didn't do justice to my book: Harinder Sikka
Did Meghna Gulzar stop Raazi from getting a national award?
Did Meghna Gulzar stop Raazi from getting a national award?
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor trolled for holding book upside down