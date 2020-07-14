Dino Morea paired opposite Drashti Dhami in Nikkhil Advani's Moghuls

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Nikkhil Advani's next big-budget and lavish historical fiction series Moghuls. It is a screen adaptation of Alex Rutherford’s six-volume historical fiction novel, Empire of the Moghul, which starts with Babur and ends with the reign of Aurangzeb. The series will premiere on Hotstar.

TellyChakkar already broke the news about Kunal Kapoor has replaced Rohit Roy to reprise the role of Babur

(Read here: Nikkhil Advani's 'Gorkha' is very close to me: Writer Aseem Arrora).

There are reports about Bollywood actress Dia Mirza being part of the series. However, the makers have altered the entire cast. Television actress Drashti Dhami is locked in place of Dia and she will now portray Khanzada’s role.

TellyChakkar has learnt that makers have roped in Bollywood’s dashing actor Dino Morea and has been locked for the series. He will play the antagonist and is paired opposite Drashti in the show.

The pilot was shot last year and the shoot was scheduled to begin in February 2020 however, due to lockdown it got postponed.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

(Read here: Not Ronit Roy, Kunal Kapoor to play Babur in Nikkhil Advani’s Moghuls).