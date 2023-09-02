Director Abhishek Kapoor On a Hunt In central India; Know Why

What Is Director Abhishek Kapoor Doing In MP? Read On For More
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 18:54
movie_image: 
Director Abhishek Kapoor On a Hunt In central India; Know Why

MUMBAI :Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled action-adventure is what the audience is looking forward to eagerly. The director will be launching new talents in the film; Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. An exciting update on the action-adventure is here.

A source informs,” Abhishek is currently in MP. He is individually scouting different locations at different hours of the day to see what sits perfectly for a brilliant experience for the viewers. Ditching the fancy car, he is traveling using public transport & also communicating with the locals to understand things better. Once the location is finalized the shooting schedule will begin.”

Rasha Thadani was recently spotted doing reading sessions at Abhishek Kapoor’s office. The director is ensuring to leave no loose ends for Rasha & Aaman’s debut. With an ability to see beyond what meets the naked eye, Abhishek Kapoor holds the throne for launching some of the most credible actors in Bollywood. From Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar to Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao & Prachi Desai, these talented actors were launched under his guidance.

Abhishek Kapoor Aaman Devgan Rasha Thadani Rasha Sushant Singh Rajput Sara Ali Khan Farhan Akhtar mit Sadh Rajkummar Rao Prachi Desai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Satarupa Pyne has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu begins to hate Sai after Pakhi reveals the truth to him
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns to Udaipur with Abhinav and Abhir, a question rings in Abhimanyu’s mind
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan confronts Ehsan about Katha; Ehsan has some plans with Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
MUMBAI :The remakes and the recreated versions of songs, that’s all we are going to get in the next couple of weeks....
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song ‘Pyaar Hota Kay
The poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out now!
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral
Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral
“Is she wearing a jacket made out of blanket” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance
“Is she wearing a jacket made out of blanket” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance