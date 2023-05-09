Director Avnish S, Barjatya's Takes A Hands-On Approach In Preparing Debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon for their roles in "DONO"!

MUMBAI: Rajshri Productions and Jio Studios are gearing up for their next release Dono. The film is all set to bring audiences a tale of romance, heartbreak, self-discovery and finding closure. Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding in Thailand, Dono marks some big Bollywood debuts! Rajveer Deol, younger son of Sunny Deol stars opposite Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon in the directorial debut of Avnish S. Barjatya, son of veteran director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

While for any director, working with newcomers can be both challenging and rewarding, it makes for an interesting mix to see a debutante director work with debutant actors. With Dono being the trios first film ever, writer – director Avnish S. Barjatya took a hands-on approach with both his lead actors to prepare them of the characters that he had himself written for over 4 years. This process included extensive workshops, script readings, rehearsals, and the freedom to improvise. This process helped Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish to know each other so well that during the 70+ days of shoot, this preparation played a pivotal role in shaping performances and ensuring that these debut will be different.\

Avnish, the new generation Rajshri director has his own understanding and interpretation of filmmaking and the prep work that goes behind the camera before the film makes it to the big screen. Avnish understands and values the significance of thorough preparation above everything else. To ensure that Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon were well-prepared for their roles in Dono, Avnish ran workshops with both actors for almost 2 years. The film’s production hit pause twice during the first and second wave of Covid 19. This gave the debutantes more time to go through a series of workshops and script readings that allowed the budding actors to delve deep into their characters, understand their motivations, and develop a strong connection with the story. Through intense rehearsals and discussions, Avnish nurtured the raw talents of Rajveer and Paloma and brought out the best in them, setting the stage for a memorable debut.

What sets this new age Rajshri film titles Dono apart is Avnish Barjatya's willingness to let Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon harness their natural acting instincts. During the filming process, Avnish encouraged actors to improvise and let their performances flow organically. This approach captured candid emotions and natural reactions, making scenes from the film feel authentic and relatable.

Rajshri Productions is in it’s 76th year of establishment and Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! The oldest production house in the country, forwards its legacy as the family’s fourth generation takes the baton for a long run. Rajshri has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono will be in a theatre near you on 5th October.