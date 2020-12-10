Director David Dhawan shares his thought behind bringing the hit of 90's 'Coolie No. 1' back again with a twist!

MUMBAI: Coolie No. 1 has made it to the cult classic films of the 90's that one could re-watch numerous times for a killer on-screen pair and songs which still get our feet tapping. The film has been revamped with a modern day twist and director David Dhawan shares his thought and experience behind re-making the film.

"It's my film that I made 25 years ago and the thought of a re-make had never come. What happened is I had to do something with Varun, and I was thinking what to do, what to do."

David further adds, "When I asked Varun, if he liked this film, he saw it and didn't answer. He was later getting a little convinced, as it was a very difficult film for him because we have one of the best actor playing his role, and there's no comparison. At the same time, Vashu ji said let's do this film, it's a damn good film. That was the first film that Vashu and I had done. So that's how the idea came."

Talking about the script, the director says, “When I started to work on the film/ script, I had to redo everything. If that wouldn't have been ok I am not saying yes."

Th makers have also released peppy tracks back to back, first Teri Bhabhi followed by Husn Hai Suhana which have made it to everyone’s party playlists once again.

Adding onto the Christmas cheer, Amazon Prime Video brings the World Premiere of David Dhawan’s 45th film Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the Bollywood romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 starting December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.