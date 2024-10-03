Director Farah Khan gives credits to Shah Rukh Khan for casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om

MUMBAI: Who doesn't remember Om Shanti Om? The Farah Khan film remains a favourite among fans even after many years of release. In a new interview with Mashable India, Farah Khan opened up on casting a new face opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and how it was possible only because of him.

In the new interview with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Farah Khan opened up on casting Deepika Padukone for Om Shanti Om and said, “Every director has their own choice. Then one wonders why did that person select them but in the picture it all works out… You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not? I feel everyone says you wait for the right role. I feel those days are gone. You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big. No one is going to give you a launch unless you are a big star's son. Sorry to say, but that is the truth… I launched her [Deepika Padukone] because of Shah Rukh Khan. He was there. So, I could take that risk.”

In the same interview, Farah also revealed that she has learnt the way to handle a big set with a lot of actors. “I was so scared earlier that to hide it, I used to shout at everyone. Otherwise, I am the nicest person on set. But now, everyone takes it as a joke, and they are all laughing.”

In one segment, Farah also reflected on an old picture from the set of Om Shanti Om, where she pointed out how her fourth assistant was writer Kanika Dhillon and Lin Laishram, actor Randeep Hooda's wife, who was part of Shah Rukh's entourage in the film.

Farah Khan went on to work with Shah Rukh and Deepika again in the 2014 film Happy New Year. Shah Rukh worked with Deepika again in two more films, in 2023's Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and in Atlee's Jawan.

