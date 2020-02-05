Director Kabir Khan all praises for look designer Sanah Kewal!

MUMBAI: The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is an all-new show featuring Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and Rohit Choudhary in the pivotal roles. The show has received a thumbs up from the audiences and has garnered praises from critics as well.

There are several people who contribute in making a great show, one of the most important names for this show is Sanah Kewal. Sanah worked as a look designer and was in great sync with the director Kabir Khan for Sunny Kaushal's transformational look in the show.

Sanah and Kabir's association goes a long way as the dhasave worked together on super hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is known to appreciate thard workork of his team, and here's what he has to say about look designer Sanah Kewal, "Every

department is very important for me but in The Forgotten Army tmakeup up was an extra challenge. As you know the show is about soldiers and war and I wanted them to look authentic and they had to look real when they were training or in battle. Sanah did a great job with all the actors even when the conditions were tough. I truly appreciate her contribution to the show."

Make-up artists are one of the most important people on any film and tv set. They are the ones that put so much research and hard work to improve, enhance and alter the appearances of the actoThe skillslls of an actor are surely important, but so is Make-up. It is what makes ofavoriteite heroes in disguise believable.

Sanah Kewal says "My association with Kabir Khan films is since 2014-15 when we worked together for Bajrangi Bhaijaan followed by Tubelight. This is my third and one of the most exciting projects. I have designed the makeup and hair for the whole seres . We worked for mothanhen 120 days in three different countr s

and difficult climate conditions. I loved working wieveryoneone in the team, especially Sunny Kaushal and Sharwari Wagh they were a delig ht.What made my work easier is Kabir's vision, it was crystal clear as he knew what exactly he wanted for each and every charact er.He is one of the greatest filmmakers we have in the count ry.I have had an amazing experience working with him and the whole team of the show."

The Forgotten Army is the dynamic story of Lt. Sodhi and his daredevil band of men and women who fought a heroic battle for the independence of India as part of the Indian National Army which was forged out of British defeat in Singapore during WWII and led by the charismatic, indomitable Indian leader Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Forgotten Army ' Azaadi Ke Liye premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 24, 2020.