Director Prasanth Varma keeps his promise, Announces 'Jai Hanuman' on Auspicious Day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta

MUMBAI: Celebrating the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta at Ayodhya, filmmaker Prasanth Varma announces the commencement of preparations for his upcoming film, 'Jai Hanuman.' Following the success of his recent venture, 'HanuMan,' this marks a promise fulfilled by the director.

Prasanth Varma's 'HanuMan,' featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, has achieved massive success, establishing itself as a Global hit in the superhero genre.

With Lord Ram's blessings and the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Prasanth Varma took to Twitter to share the good news with his followers. His tweet captioned, "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself!

#JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha " has left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the director's superhero saga.

As the preparations for 'Jai Hanuman' kick off, Prasanth Varma continues to captivate audiences with his unique storytelling, seamlessly blending mythology with contemporary cinema. Stay tuned for another cinematic journey that promises to weave the essence of devotion and heroism unveiled on this auspicious day.

