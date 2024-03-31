This director quit his high paying job and made India's highest grossing film, guess who?

Not only actors but also directors try hard to leave a permanent mark in the glitzy world of Bollywood. They don't get to reach the high spot overnight and struggle year after year to finally cement their place.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 20:45
movie_image: 
nitesh

MUMBAI: Not only actors but also directors try hard to leave a permanent mark in the glitzy world of Bollywood. They don't get to reach the high spot overnight and struggle year after year to finally cement their place. Some directors even quit high-paying jobs just to fulfill their inner wish, which is directing films. 

Also read -Sakshi Tanwar refutes rumours of being approached for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Today's pick for us is a director who quit his high-paying job and made India's highest-grossing film, which starred Aamir Khan. The filmmaker we are going to talk about is none other than Nitesh Tiwari.

India's highest-grossing film, a biographical sports drama Dangal, was released in 2016 and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film starred Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, who portrayed the real-life wrestlers Mahavir Singh Phogat, Geeta Phogat, and Babita Kumar. The film's India Gross Collection is 495.25 cr. The Overseas Gross Collection was 254.36 cr., and the Worldwide Gross Collection was 702.48 cr. 

But a few know that the director quit his high-paying job and studied at IIT Bombay. Nitesh Tiwari studied metallurgy and material science engineering at IIT Bombay.

According to DNA India, while doing a project for advertising agency R.K. Swamy BBDO at the engineering institute, the filmmaker interestingly joined as a copywriter at the advertising agency Draftfcb Ulka in 1996 after his graduation. He worked at Lowe Lintas and Leo Burnett and became the chief creative officer. But, he quit his high-paying job at Leo Burnett to become a filmmaker.

Nitesh made his directorial debut with Chillar Party in 2011. He co-directed the comedy film with Vikas Bahl, with whom he shared the National Film Award for Best Children's Film and the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

In 2019, the filmmaker made Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer coming-of-age drama Chhichhore, which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Tiwari's next film was Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal.

Also read - Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari is currently busy with Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

Aamir Khan Nitesh Tiwari Fatima Sana Shaikh Sanya Malhotra Dangal Vikas Bahl Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, an actress, has expressed her appreciation to her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda for...
'Knowledge and experience are not the same thing', says Jaya Bachchan in grandchild Navya Nanda’s vodcast
MUMBAI: In the latest episode of 'What The Hell Navya' the trio of Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Jaya...
Navya and Agastya Nanda disagree with Jaya Bachchan on this, read to find out
MUMBAI: The latest installment of the show What The Hell Navya season 2 has just premiered, igniting a thought-...
This director quit his high paying job and made India's highest grossing film, guess who?
MUMBAI: Not only actors but also directors try hard to leave a permanent mark in the glitzy world of Bollywood. They...
Priyamani talks about being stereotyped in Bollywood, read more
MUMBAI: Priyamani has opened up about the 'south actor' tag. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she spoke about the...
Bigg Boss 14’ Eijaz Khan discusses missing the chance to meet Salman Khan at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Party
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan of Bigg Boss 14 has been avoiding the spotlight ever since it was revealed that he and Pavitra Punia...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna fuels rumors by addressing Vijay Deverakonda as 'Darling'; Gives shoutout for Family Star
Navya
'Knowledge and experience are not the same thing', says Jaya Bachchan in grandchild Navya Nanda’s vodcast
Navya
Navya and Agastya Nanda disagree with Jaya Bachchan on this, read to find out
Priyamani
Priyamani talks about being stereotyped in Bollywood, read more
JUHI CHAWLA
Here's the time when Juhi Chawla said how no one would watch IPL if it wasn't for Shah Rukh Khan
Fatima
Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I auditioned and I got films because of my hard work’