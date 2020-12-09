Director Siddharth Anand's complicated custodial battle against his adopted child's real mother

MUMBAI: Siddharth Anand, who has helmed films like Bang Bang and War is currently involved in a legal custodial battle with the biological mother of his adopted baby boy.

Reportedly, it all started in September last year when the Borivali Railway police discovered a mentally unwell woman breastfeeding a baby at the station. The police also found several bites and other physical marks on the baby's body. The authorities then handed over the baby to a CWC (Child Welfare Committee) in Mumbai. However, the child's mother was admitted to 'Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation' in Karjat.

Further, the Child Welfare Committee, along with the help of FSC (Family Service Centre) placed the baby boy in question for adoption. He was then adopted by Siddharth Anand and his family, owing to which the family soon grew emotionally attached to the child and vice versa.

On the other side, the child's mother was showing good progress both physically and mentally. Based on the same, the rehab authorities submitted the mother's psychiatric fitness certificate and medical fitness certificate at the Family Service Centre. The rehab authorities also revealed how the mother had started asking for her child. As per them, it was suggested that they (Family Service Centre) hand over the child back to the mother, whose relatives from Bihar were in touch with her through video calls daily. A DNA test of the child and the mother, too, was done and it confirmed the biological relationship between the two.

At the first CWC hearing, which happened on the 1st of December, Siddharth Anand was present along with his lawyer, a local politician and a journalist. They, however, were told how the biological mother, who has completely recovered, has all the rights to get her child back.

Reports further added how the CWC asked the police to take the baby boy away from Siddharth Anand's family and keep him in a government-run orphanage. However, the same night, the police officials reportedly took the custody of the child from the orphanage and handed him back to the filmmaker.

It appears that Siddharth Anand and his family is ready to go to any length to make sure that they win the child's custody. The rehab centre, on the other hand, hopes to reunite the child with his biological mother soon.

