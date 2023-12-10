Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 21:06
movie_image: 
Vikas Bahl,

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, starring India's youngest action superstar Tiger Shroff, National Award Winner Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the biggest and largest-scale action films to come out of Indian cinema. Since the release of the Magnum Opus trailer, audiences can't stop praising the big-scale and never-before-seen action sequences of the film. The jaw-dropping action pieces, locations, visuals, and VFX have stunned everyone.

The much-awaited action film coming out of the leading production house is set in the future and in a completely new world. With this actioner, the production house aims to deliver a visual spectacle like never seen before to the masses. The makers have shot an extensive chunk of the film's crucial action sequence in the locales of Ladakh, where they have shot a major and intense action sequence. The action sequences are said to be the major highlight of the action, and they are designed to elevate the scale of the film to international standards. The makers are in no mood to compromise on any aspect, and they are set to deliver the finest action-actor theatrical experience to the audiences.

Throwing light on the same, Director Vikas Bahl said, "While there have been a lot of films that have shot action in Ladakh before, we got really lucky as we shot on a completely new terrain. It was an abandoned town above Lamayuru where most sequences were shot. So yes, the weather conditions were unfriendly and erratic, with constant dips in oxygen levels. But Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman sir really practiced hard on days off as well as in between action scenes, in spite of the challenging weather conditions and low oxygen levels. Our base was far from the actual shoot locations, but the entire crew was very supportive and hands-on, as it was not easy shifting equipment, costumes, props, etc. from one terrain to another. So yes, we did manage to pull off a really difficult shoot well because we had a great team. Also, I would like to give a big thanks and special mention to the locals who not only helped us acclimatize and adapt to the tough weather conditions but helped us every step of the way to complete an otherwise grueling shoot schedule."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, while the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

