Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra’s partnership with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

MUMBAI: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, a Historical Period Drama directed by Om Raut under the banner of Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series released on the big screen on 10th January 2020.

Maharashtra Tourism has undertaken a unique association between Directorate of Tourism (Entrusted by the State Government of Maharashtra to carry out commercial and promotional tourism activities for the state) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

As part of this association, Directorate of Tourism has aimed to attract people to relish the “unsung” beauty of the state, by celebrating its rich heritage. Directorate of Tourism has joined hands with the film to encourage people to come and relive the wonderful glories of warriors like Tanhaji, whose memories are still treasured in the mesmerising forts of Maharashtra. They have created a co-branded TVC which is being showcased across TV, Cinema Advertising & Digital mediums.