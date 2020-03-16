Dirty Secrets! Veteran actors Om Puri and Rekha were on the verge of breaking a chair while performing an erotic scene for THIS film

Rekha is a veteran Bollywood actress who has worked in numerous films

MUMBAI: In yesteryear, Bollywood made a number of films that broke every barrier of romance on the screens, one of which is Rekha’s scene from Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring. While Aastha didn’t live up to the expectations at the box office, it grabbed everyone’s attention with its erotic scenes.

Led by Rekha and Om Puri, fans got to witness a few s*x scenes between the two that had set our screens on fire. Reportedly, while shooting for Rekha and Om Puri’s love-making scene on the chair, the actor duo got physical in real  so much so that the chair was on the verge of breaking as it couldn’t bear both actors’ weight. As seen in the film, Om Puri played the role of Rekha’s husband and some hot scenes of the on-screen couple are readily available on the web.

Starring Om Puri, Daisya Irani and others, Aastha: In The Prison Of Spring was helmed by Basu Bhattacharya and was released in 1997.

Meanwhile, Rekha has been away from the limelight for quite some time. The actress was last seen in Shamitabh which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush and Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan. While we are yet to see Rekha in a full-fledged role in any film, she often makes appearances on the TV reality shows.

 

