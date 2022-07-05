Disappointment! Ameesha Patel reportedly screamed at Sanjay Dutt at Varun Dhawan’s son’s marriage function, and the reason will leave you shattered

Sanjay Dutt wanted to protect Ameesha Patel who donned a revealing outfit at Varun Dhawan’s elder brother’s marriage, while the latter mercilessly misbehaved with the KGF Ch 2 actor
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:25
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel’s career ended up in huge jeopardy after a huge spat with Sanjay Dutt. Speaking about the same, the Race actress was removed from movies as the Munna Bhai MBBS actor refused to work with her.

Also Read:Sanjay Dutt: Credit for how my character turned out should go to Prashanth Neel

Well, it started back in 2012 during David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony in Goa. The ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanyaata and actress Ameesha Patel. An insider claimed that in the ceremony Ameesha arrived in a very revealing outfit which did not go well with Sanju. The actor’s kind gesture to the Race actress, of covering herself with the dupatta, was taken a negative way by the actress resulting in a spat between the two.

Also Read:Amazing! Sanjay Dutt collaborates with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for an upcoming project

She started screaming and yelling at Dutt asking him who was he to tell her such things and that what she did was none of his business. Sanju was taken aback and quietly walked off from the scene of the crime. The next day he flew back to Mumbai.

The actress was later removed from two movies which were one by David Dhawan and one by director Priyadarshan. The reason behind it was that Sanjay Dutt was not agreeing to work with the actress.

Credit: koimoi
    
    
    

Bollywood movies Sanjay Dutt Ameesha Patel David Dhawan Varun Dhawan Munnabhai MBBS Manyata Dutt Priyadarshan TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 11:25

Recent Stories
