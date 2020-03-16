Disaster! Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa gets backlashes after the shows get cancelled due to extreme low occupancy

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap turned out to be a disaster with the lowest occupancy

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 13:28
movie_image: 
Disaster! Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa gets backlashes after the shows get cancelled due to extreme low occupancy

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is one of the rising actresses in the Bollywood industry. Recently the actress made her appearance on the big screen with her movie Dobaaraa, but it looks like the movie has to go through a tough time at the box office. The movie directed by Anurag Kashyap on a budget of Rs 50 crores failed miserably at the Box Office.

Also Read: Exclusive! “Taapsee Pannu and I are very different soul mates and best friends, we keep fighting and I don’t doubt on whatever she says” - Anurag Kashyap

Reportedly, Dobaaraa which was released on 19th of August, has had a rocky start at the box office than how much it was expected. The Taapsee Pannu starrer had registered only a 2-3 percent occupancy in theatres on its opening day, which is a huge letdown that led to its shows being canceled in many theatres. According to a trade analyst on Twitter he said, “#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic).”

Also Read:WOAH! Makers consider Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu or Kriti Sanon for the sequel of Vidya Balan starrer THIS iconic film

Apart from this, the analyst also believed that the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa will have a very less Box Office score. His prediction stated that the movie will make Rs 20-35 lakh on the first day and end up earning around Rs 1.25 to 1.50 crore as its lifetime sum at the Box Office.

Talking about the movie Dobaaraa is an Indian mystery drama film that revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who receives a chance to save a 12-year-old boy from a thunderstorm by connecting him through television.

Credit: Koimoi
    

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Taapsee Pannu Anurag Kashyap Pink Rashmi Rocket Shabaash Mithu Naam Shabana Badla
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 13:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! This is how team Anupamaa bid adieu to Paras Kalnawat post his exit from the show
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat's sudden exit from Star Plus' drama series Anupamaa came as a huge shocker for the audience. The...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Superb! Preesha defends Prem aka Rudraksh, lashes out at Armaan
MUMBA: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Channa Mereya: Disgusting! Aditya humiliates Ginni, Darji comes to latter’s rescue
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Aww! Vidhi wins Dev's stiff heart with her innocence and honest nature
MUMBAI: We at Tellychakkar have always been at the forefront of bringing its viewers a wholesome dose of entertainment...
EXCLUSIVE! Sheezan M Khan reveals what made him add the name 'Baba' to his Instagram handle ahead of the launch of his upcoming show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
MUMBAI : Sheezan M Khan is all set for his upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul which is set to hit the small...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Mohit Malik taunts Rohit Shetty; the ace director has a sassy reply
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure
Latest Video