Disaster! Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa gets backlashes after the shows get cancelled due to extreme low occupancy

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is one of the rising actresses in the Bollywood industry. Recently the actress made her appearance on the big screen with her movie Dobaaraa, but it looks like the movie has to go through a tough time at the box office. The movie directed by Anurag Kashyap on a budget of Rs 50 crores failed miserably at the Box Office.

Reportedly, Dobaaraa which was released on 19th of August, has had a rocky start at the box office than how much it was expected. The Taapsee Pannu starrer had registered only a 2-3 percent occupancy in theatres on its opening day, which is a huge letdown that led to its shows being canceled in many theatres. According to a trade analyst on Twitter he said, “#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE..(sic).”

Apart from this, the analyst also believed that the Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa will have a very less Box Office score. His prediction stated that the movie will make Rs 20-35 lakh on the first day and end up earning around Rs 1.25 to 1.50 crore as its lifetime sum at the Box Office.

Talking about the movie Dobaaraa is an Indian mystery drama film that revolves around a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who receives a chance to save a 12-year-old boy from a thunderstorm by connecting him through television.

Credit: Koimoi

