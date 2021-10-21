Disgusting! Netizens irked on paparazzi for mobbing SRK after his visit with Aryan

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance for the first time in a while ever since Aryan Khan got arrested. As expected, all eyes were on Arthur Road Jail as soon as the superstar arrived today morning.

He was there only for a brief period, as per the time limit allowed by the authorities. But as soon as the word spread, there was a huge amount of crowd when he left the jail premises.

Also Read: Shocking! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others arrested by NCB in drug cartel case could be produced in court today

SRK along with his wife Gauri Khan are having sleepless nights ever since their son has been arrested in the Mumbai cruise drug case. The superstar went to meet him for the first time today morning and the situation got really unexpected.

It surely must have been a tough time for a time after seeing son Aryan Khan and netizens are disgusted by the approach of the people present there.

Also Read: Big update! Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Videos are going viral where Shah Rukh Khan is struggling to make his way to his car. His bodyguard literally had to push the crowd in order to help the superstar leave safely.

Credit: koimoi