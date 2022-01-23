Disgusting! Times when Bollywood celebs had to undergo some weird photoshoots in the 90’s

MUMBAI: Bollywood in its 90s was quite experimental when it came to setting a new fashion trend. While most of the time they got it right and made moviegoers follow the trend, there were a few times when they seriously got it wrong.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan channeled their inner Baywatch moment putting their fans in a state of confusion.

Nude shoots were not only common for actresses in the film industry but were very usual for men too. Jackie Shroff had to undergo a nude shoot. The Ram Lakhan actor shedded his inhibitions and got undressed in one of his photoshoots.

Words aren't enough to describe the erotic snap of actress Karisma Kapoor and actor Akshaye Khanna where the latter is seen pulling Karisma’s pants from below.

Chunky Pandey’s semi-nude photoshoot is unexplainable in nature.

One might be really confused to know what exactly are Madhuri Dixit and Mithun Chakraborty trying to do wearing helmets on their heads.

Credit: BollywoodLife