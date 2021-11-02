Disgusting! Troll sends rape threat to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter; netizens urge the PM to take action

MUMBAI: Indian captain Virat Kohli had recently backed up his teammate Mohammed Shami when responding to the abuse he received after Pakistan defeated India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

But things have become worse as the captain’s baby daughter has come under the radar of trolls.

They have gone too far with their criticism against Virat Kohli as they have sent rape threats to his and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika. This was because the Indian cricket team captain pointed out that attacking someone over their religion is ‘pathetic’ when he backed up Mohammed Shami. The Indian pacer was a target of an onslaught of online trolls and abuse on social media platforms, after the match.

Virat had termed the trollers as a bunch of spineless people. "There’s a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person. Behind our entities, go after our people through social media and making fun of people. That has become a source of entertainment in today’s world which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. That’s how I look at these people."

But this caused an outburst as the trolls crossed their lines with abuses and insensitive comments on his baby daughter and even went on to give r*pe threats.

Have a look.

Kohli and Anushka’s 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong.



A 10-month-old child.



This is the India that we let happen. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 31, 2021

After coming to this place i came to know how toxic this place. Some people can't even spare a 10 month old baby . First some people gave rape threats to ziva and now vamika. Shamless people . I totally agree with these people's statements #viratkholi #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/vfapBPnLXv — Keerthu (@KEERTHA80925592) November 1, 2021

TW:

Vamika is 9 months old. Getting r*pe threats because her father did bare minimum. Opposed communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/hNLab5Pz5r — Mehreen. (@iMehreenAlam) October 31, 2021

Vamika is 9 months old daughter of Virat Kohli and check how they are issuing [email protected] threats to her.Shocking and shameful pic.twitter.com/DTk9KdThZv — Sheldon Cooper (@Bazingaa_aaa) October 31, 2021

If by the winning a match we lost a daughter (Vamika) then we don't need this Victory. life's r more important then Sports. pak no need this trofee more then legend Daughter's life .more power to u daughter. we stand with @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/DoP94lCtxc — TahirShah (@Tahirshahit) November 1, 2021

A user has tagged the PM to take strict action against the person.

