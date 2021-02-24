Disha or Alia, who slays better in this bikini battle

MUMBAI: 2 of the most loved Bollywood divas Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt are winning the hearts of the fans over the time with their amazing acting skills and their cuteness, both the actresses have made their strong mark in Bollywood with their work and also the fans love to see them more on screen.

Not only this when it comes to defining beauty and hotness these 2 names are nowhere behind, both the stars are amongst the first to mesmerise the fans with their hot and sizzling looks, over the time we have seen several pictures of both the actresses which were love by the fans and which redefined their looks and hotness, but we have come across the bikini picture of both the actress where we really find it difficult to take one name who slays better in this bikini picture.

Looking at this collage o both the divas, Disha Patani and Alia Bhatt we are in a difficult position to take any one name between the 2, as both the divas are looking sizzling in their respective holiday mood enjoying at the beach, and both have managed to grabbed the attention of their fans and set the social media on fire with their hot looks.

Well who among the 2 have raised the temperature and slayed the bikini look better in this picture do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, whereas Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which she is teaming up with Salman Khan after 2019 release Bharat. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was slated to release during Eid weekend in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed and will now hit the screens during Eid weekend this year.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

