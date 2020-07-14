Disha Patani is all set to astound the audience with her two new characters in her upcoming films

MUMBAI : Disha Patani is an actress who has astounded the audience with her diverse characters in films. She jump-started her career with a loved character in her debut "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" where she stole numerous hearts by playing the role of Dhoni's romantic interest in the film. Nonetheless, in the movie Malang, she portrayed an absolutely distinctive side to herself by presenting to the audience a mysterious and hot avatar in the film!

This time around the actress is all set to bring to the viewers, yet two more distinctive characters and display two different sides of herself in her upcoming films which include action film Radhe, where she will be seen giving a power-packed and action-fueled performance, sharing the screen with Salman Khan, and mystery thriller film Ek Villain 2, where she will be seen giving a glamourous avatar and an enticing performance, sharing the screen with John Abraham.

The anticipation rides high for her next film as Disha is one of the most desirable actresses and the audience eagerly waits to see her portraying two different characters and sides. Not only does Disha experiment with different characters but she also plays her roles in different genres of films as evident from her two upcoming films. Disha enriches her acting skills by accumulating experience from playing roles in different genres of films.

The actress is also multi-talented as she is at the top of her game even when it comes to dancing and fitness. She stays in touch with her audience through her social media and even treats them with some of her looks, behind the scenes, workout routines, and some groovy dance moves on her social media. So stay on the lookout for Disha Patani's next!